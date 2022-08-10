×

Companies / Energy

CEF has completed due diligence on R1bn stake, Renergen says

Final approvals are still needed for the potential stake of 10% in the emerging gas producer, which has faced delays at its Virginia Gas Project

10 August 2022 - 10:32 Karl Gernetzky

Emerging natural gas and helium group Renergen says the Central Energy Fund (CEF) has completed due diligence on a potential R1bn investment that would give it a 10% stake in its  project in the Free State.

Final approvals were still needed on both ends, but CEO Stefano Marani said on Wednesday that that was a major step with the state-owned firm, which has extensive experience in exploration, processing as well as in maintenance...

