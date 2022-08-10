Oil prices fell after industry data showed US crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week
Final approvals are still needed for the potential stake of 10% in the emerging gas producer, which has faced delays at its Virginia Gas Project
Emerging natural gas and helium group Renergen says the Central Energy Fund (CEF) has completed due diligence on a potential R1bn investment that would give it a 10% stake in its project in the Free State.
Final approvals were still needed on both ends, but CEO Stefano Marani said on Wednesday that that was a major step with the state-owned firm, which has extensive experience in exploration, processing as well as in maintenance...
CEF has completed due diligence on R1bn stake, Renergen says
Final approvals are still needed for the potential stake of 10% in the emerging gas producer, which has faced delays at its Virginia Gas Project
