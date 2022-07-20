Baker Hughes loss widens on Russia-related charge in second quarter

Bitcoin is back up to levels last seen in mid-June, but well below the $69,000 peak
Implementation problems have held up policies such as those on the Reserve Bank
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Oilfield services provider second quarter loss widens on Russia-related charges and inflation
Lower-than-anticipated tariffs, rising diesel costs and industrial action could lead to the SEO raising more capital
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
Sales of existing home sales fall for a fifth straight month in June as interest rates rise
The athletes face different challenges at world championships
Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes on Wednesday reported a bigger second-quarter loss, hit by a $365m charge from its Russian operations and supply chain inflation, while adjusted profits also missed analysts’ forecasts.
The company’s shares sank 10.5% on the report to $25.25 in early trading. Its stock is up 17% since the beginning of the year.
Oil prices have surged in recent months, gaining about 53% in the second quarter compared with 2021 as Western sanctions on Russia’s energy industry hit supplies. However, prolonged prices above $100 a barrel and moves by central banks to curb inflation have stoked concerns of demand destruction and an economic slowdown.
“The demand outlook for the next 12 to 18 months is deteriorating, as inflation erodes consumer purchasing power and central banks aggressively raise interest rates to combat inflation,” Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in a statement.
The company’s results “were mixed” as it navigated challenges including component shortages, supply chain inflation and the suspension of its Russian operations, he said.
Baker Hughes also reported a non-operating loss of $426m related to its oilfield services unit in Russia, which it has classified as “held for sale” at the end of the second quarter as business there has become either “prohibited or unsustainable”.
The company had anticipated $300m in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) from its Russian operations, CFO Brian Worrell said during a conference call, but halted operations there after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine, leading to waves of sanctions.
Revenue from its Russian oilfield services unit declined 51% sequentially to $60m, leading to “meaningful cost under-absorption”, the company said on Wednesday. Its Turbomachinery and Process Solutions unit in Russia faced a $160m revenue hit, and a $400m setback to revenue is expected for the full-year, which should not affect margins, the company said.
The company posted a net loss of $839m, or 84c per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $68m, or 8c per share, a year ago.
Its adjusted net income rose to $114m, or 11c per share, from $83m, or 10c per share. Analysts had expected earnings of 22c per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
“Baker Hughes struggled to meet revenue expectations and profit conversion remains a consistent problem,” Peter McNally, an analyst with Third Bridge, said on Wednesday.
He pointed to sales that fell 6% short of expectations, driven largely by the Turbomachinery and Process Solutions segment, and Baker's oilfield equipment segment, which failed to turn an operating profit for a second consecutive quarter.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Baker Hughes loss widens on Russia-related charge in second quarter
Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes on Wednesday reported a bigger second-quarter loss, hit by a $365m charge from its Russian operations and supply chain inflation, while adjusted profits also missed analysts’ forecasts.
The company’s shares sank 10.5% on the report to $25.25 in early trading. Its stock is up 17% since the beginning of the year.
Oil prices have surged in recent months, gaining about 53% in the second quarter compared with 2021 as Western sanctions on Russia’s energy industry hit supplies. However, prolonged prices above $100 a barrel and moves by central banks to curb inflation have stoked concerns of demand destruction and an economic slowdown.
“The demand outlook for the next 12 to 18 months is deteriorating, as inflation erodes consumer purchasing power and central banks aggressively raise interest rates to combat inflation,” Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in a statement.
The company’s results “were mixed” as it navigated challenges including component shortages, supply chain inflation and the suspension of its Russian operations, he said.
Baker Hughes also reported a non-operating loss of $426m related to its oilfield services unit in Russia, which it has classified as “held for sale” at the end of the second quarter as business there has become either “prohibited or unsustainable”.
The company had anticipated $300m in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) from its Russian operations, CFO Brian Worrell said during a conference call, but halted operations there after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine, leading to waves of sanctions.
Revenue from its Russian oilfield services unit declined 51% sequentially to $60m, leading to “meaningful cost under-absorption”, the company said on Wednesday. Its Turbomachinery and Process Solutions unit in Russia faced a $160m revenue hit, and a $400m setback to revenue is expected for the full-year, which should not affect margins, the company said.
The company posted a net loss of $839m, or 84c per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $68m, or 8c per share, a year ago.
Its adjusted net income rose to $114m, or 11c per share, from $83m, or 10c per share. Analysts had expected earnings of 22c per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
“Baker Hughes struggled to meet revenue expectations and profit conversion remains a consistent problem,” Peter McNally, an analyst with Third Bridge, said on Wednesday.
He pointed to sales that fell 6% short of expectations, driven largely by the Turbomachinery and Process Solutions segment, and Baker's oilfield equipment segment, which failed to turn an operating profit for a second consecutive quarter.
Reuters
Chevron pumps money into Google-backed nuclear fusion company TAE
Germany weighs bailing out gas giant Uniper as Russia slashes deliveries
Exxon operating profits projected to double in record quarter
Warren Buffett accumulates larger stake in oil company Occidental
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
HCI partner targets up to R1bn for oilfield drilling in Namibia
Sasol does not expect fuel shortage as it pauses work at Natref refinery
CIG’s top brass make a new bet on renewable energy
Renergen eyes $500m loan from US financier for Virginia gas plant
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.