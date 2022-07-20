×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Energy

Baker Hughes loss widens on Russia-related charge in second quarter

20 July 2022 - 17:46 Liz Hampton and Rithika Krishna
A Baker Hughes sign is displayed outside the oil logistics company's local office in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, November 13 2016. Picture: CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS
A Baker Hughes sign is displayed outside the oil logistics company's local office in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, November 13 2016. Picture: CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes on Wednesday reported a bigger second-quarter loss, hit by a $365m charge from its Russian operations and supply chain inflation, while adjusted profits also missed analysts’ forecasts.

The company’s shares sank 10.5% on the report to $25.25 in early trading. Its stock is up 17% since the beginning of the year.

Oil prices have surged in recent months, gaining about 53% in the second quarter compared with 2021 as Western sanctions on Russia’s energy industry hit supplies. However, prolonged prices above $100 a barrel and moves by central banks to curb inflation have stoked concerns of demand destruction and an economic slowdown.

“The demand outlook for the next 12 to 18 months is deteriorating, as inflation erodes consumer purchasing power and central banks aggressively raise interest rates to combat inflation,” Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in a statement.

The company’s results “were mixed” as it navigated challenges including component shortages, supply chain inflation and the suspension of its Russian operations, he said. 

Baker Hughes also reported a non-operating loss of $426m related to its oilfield services unit in Russia, which it has classified as “held for sale” at the end of the second quarter as business there has become either “prohibited or unsustainable”.

The company had anticipated $300m  in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) from its Russian operations, CFO Brian Worrell said during a conference call, but halted operations there after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine, leading to waves of sanctions.

Revenue from its Russian oilfield services unit declined 51% sequentially to $60m, leading to “meaningful cost under-absorption”, the company said on Wednesday. Its Turbomachinery and Process Solutions unit in Russia faced a $160m revenue hit, and a $400m setback to revenue is expected for the full-year, which should not affect margins, the company said.

The company posted a net loss of $839m, or 84c  per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $68m, or 8c per share, a year ago.

Its adjusted net income rose to $114m, or 11c per share, from $83m, or 10c per share. Analysts had expected earnings of 22c per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“Baker Hughes struggled to meet revenue expectations and profit conversion remains a consistent problem,” Peter McNally, an analyst with Third Bridge, said on Wednesday.

He pointed to sales that fell 6% short of expectations, driven largely by the Turbomachinery and Process Solutions segment, and Baker's oilfield equipment segment, which failed to turn an operating profit for a second consecutive quarter.

Reuters  

Chevron pumps money into Google-backed nuclear fusion company TAE

California-based TAE Technologies raises another $250m for new research reactor Copernicus  promising abundant zero-carbon energy
Companies
23 hours ago

Germany weighs bailing out gas giant Uniper as Russia slashes deliveries

Pandemic tools to rescue companies such as Lufthansa are being considered again
News
2 weeks ago

Exxon operating profits projected to double in record quarter

The largest US oil producer expects an increase of about $7.4bn over the first quarter
Companies
2 weeks ago

Warren Buffett accumulates larger stake in oil company Occidental

Berkshire Hathaway becomes the biggest shareholder, sparking market speculation of a full buyout
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tongaat Hulett suspended from the JSE
Companies / Industrials
2.
Standard Bank latest to cut ties with Sekunjalo ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Adcock Ingram misses out on main ARV tender ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Brenthurst Wealth advisers ranked as the best in ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Old Mutual will not reinstate fired unvaccinated ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

HCI partner targets up to R1bn for oilfield drilling in Namibia

Companies / Energy

Sasol does not expect fuel shortage as it pauses work at Natref refinery

Companies / Energy

CIG’s top brass make a new bet on renewable energy

Features

Renergen eyes $500m loan from US financier for Virginia gas plant

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.