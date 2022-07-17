Sasol declares force majeure amid fuel price surges

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
SA’s largest fuel producer, Sasol, has declared force majeure after delays in crude oil shipments shut down its Natref refinery, but says it does not at this stage expect this to cause fuel shortages.
The company said shipment delays had affected the availability of crude oil feedstock for processing at Sasolburg’s National Petroleum Refiners of SA (Natref) plant, necessitating the closure of the refinery...
