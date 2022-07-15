Despite the day’s gains. the JSE all share lost 4.74% this week, with the rand falling 1.7%
Emerging natural gas and helium producer Renergen says Canadian group Ivanhoe Mines is no longer in a position to pick up a controlling stake in it after a 120-day period to fulfil conditions, such as regulatory approvals and due diligence, lapsed.
Renergen announced a R200m initial equity raise in March that gave Ivanhoe a 4.35% stake, with options to then bulk this up to 25%, and then 55% through subscribing for additional shares...
Renergen says subscription deal with Canadian miner Ivanhoe has lapsed
Ivanhoe picked up a 4.35% stake in Renergen in March and had options to increase it to as much as 55%, but this deal has now lapsed
