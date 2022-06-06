Companies / Energy Renergen eyes $500m loan from US financier for Virginia gas plant The company has signed a retainer letter with the US International Development Finance Corporation B L Premium

Emerging helium and natural gas group Renergen, which is in the process of commissioning the first phase of its Virginia gas plant, says it is evaluating a possible $500m (R7.7bn) loan for the second phase of the project.

Renergen said in a statement on Monday that it has signed a retainer letter with the US International Development Finance Corporation, a development financier that has already provided the energy group with $40m...