Renergen eyes $500m loan from US financier for Virginia gas plant
The company has signed a retainer letter with the US International Development Finance Corporation
06 June 2022 - 09:26
Emerging helium and natural gas group Renergen, which is in the process of commissioning the first phase of its Virginia gas plant, says it is evaluating a possible $500m (R7.7bn) loan for the second phase of the project.
Renergen said in a statement on Monday that it has signed a retainer letter with the US International Development Finance Corporation, a development financier that has already provided the energy group with $40m...
