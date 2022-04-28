Companies / Energy HCI shares shoot up 44% on oilfield news The scope of the field was reported by Norwegian publication Upstream, which suggested it may be the biggest discovery of its kind B L Premium

Shares in BEE investment company HCI extended gains on Thursday with the price surging as much as 44% — its second-biggest one-day gain since listing.

The share price reached an intraday high of R179.69, a new record, beating the one set in 2014. The price began to rise late on Tuesday on news that an oilfield offshore from Namibia, in which it holds a 10% stake, could contain as many as 13-billion barrels...