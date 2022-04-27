Companies / Energy HCI shares leap on news of Namibian offshore oilfield B L Premium

Shares of SA investment holding company HCI gained the most in four weeks on Tuesday on a Norwegian news report that a Namibian offshore field it holds a 10% stake in could be the world’s largest ever deep-sea oilfield.

The field called Venus-1X off the Namibian coastline may have as many as 13-billion barrels of oil and more than 10-trillion cubic feet of natural gas, authoritative Norwegian specialist energy and oil publication Upstream reported...