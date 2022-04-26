Renergen expects higher energy prices will help narrow headline loss
Renergen first acquired its petroleum production rights on a farm in the Free State in 2013 for $1 and is now valued at about R5bn on the JSE
26 April 2022 - 15:50
Helium and natural gas group Renergen expects to cut some of its losses as energy prices have risen globally and Covid-19 restrictions eased over the past year.
CEO Stefano Marani said in a trading statement on Tuesday the company expected its headline loss per share for the year to end-February to decrease from 36.29c to between 31.4c and 24.1c, an improvement of between 13.5% and 33.6% year on year...
