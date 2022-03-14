Companies / Energy Renergen raises R200m in equity deal with Ivanhoe Canadian miner is initially picking up a more than 4% stake in the emerging helium producer B L Premium

Emerging natural gas and helium producer Renergen says it will raise R200m through a sale of equity to Canadian group Ivanhoe, which may spend as much as $250m (R3.76bn) to take a controlling stake in the group.

The initial equity raise will give Ivanhoe a stake of 4.35% in Renergen, which holds SA’s only onshore petroleum development right, Virginia Gas Project in the Free State, which has some of the highest concentrations of helium recorded globally...