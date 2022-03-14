Renergen raises R200m in equity deal with Ivanhoe
Canadian miner is initially picking up a more than 4% stake in the emerging helium producer
14 March 2022 - 09:39
Emerging natural gas and helium producer Renergen says it will raise R200m through a sale of equity to Canadian group Ivanhoe, which may spend as much as $250m (R3.76bn) to take a controlling stake in the group.
The initial equity raise will give Ivanhoe a stake of 4.35% in Renergen, which holds SA’s only onshore petroleum development right, Virginia Gas Project in the Free State, which has some of the highest concentrations of helium recorded globally...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now