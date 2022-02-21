Sasol scraps dividend as weak rand and operational challenges bite
Surging energy prices offset poor coal availability and volatility in the group's half year to end-December
21 February 2022 - 09:00
Chemicals and energy group Sasol has opted to hold onto its interim dividend for its half year to end-December, in which the benefits of surging energy prices and a recovery in demand were offset by operational issues, including poor coal availability in SA.
Buoyant oil prices helped cash generated by operating activities jump 73% to R20.3bn to end-December, Sasol said on Monday, but headline earnings fell almost 20% to R9.5bn, with the group hit by a number of non-cash adjustments...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now