Companies / Energy Shell loses bid to secure appeal against temporary halt of Wild Coast seismic survey Judge Gerald Bloem said an appeal against the interim judgment would have no practical effect B L Premium

The High Court in Makhanda has dismissed with costs an application brought by Shell and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, for leave to appeal against an interdict obtained by communities that temporarily halted seismic blasting off the Wild Coast.

Judge Gerald Bloem ruled on Thursday that the interdict issued in December would remain in place pending the communities’ application to set aside Shell’s exploration rights, which was scheduled to be heard on May 30...