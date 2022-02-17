Companies / Energy Wild Coast Seismic blasting: judge rebuffs Shell’s latest bid Judge Gerald Bloem says an appeal against the interim judgment would have no practical effect B L Premium

The high court in Makhanda has dismissed with costs an application brought by Shell and mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe for leave to appeal against an interdict obtained by communities that temporarily halted seismic blasting off the Wild Coast.

Judge Gerald Bloem ruled on Thursday that the interdict issued in December would remain in place pending the communities’ application, which is scheduled to be heard on May 30, to set aside Shell’s exploration rights...