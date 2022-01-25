WATCH | Informal settlements co-design their own solar power systems

More than 3,000 people call Freedom Farm and Malawi Camp in the Cape home. For the first time in 30 years, the residents of these informal settlements not only have access to electricity, but to a sustainable alternative energy service that they own.

It all started in 2019, when they were invited to collaborate with the Alternative Service Delivery Unit of the eco-conscious, non-profit organisation GreenCape, and co-design a solar system to power their homes and businesses.

The project, which is run in partnership with iSolar, the Community Organisation Resource Centre, Airports Company SA, Wärtsila and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, has installed 461 of these systems to date.

This initiative has empowered these communities in more ways than one. Beyond providing them with access to electricity, it’s also led to skills development and job creation.

