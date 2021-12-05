Companies / Energy DNG Energy launches R80bn natural gas project in SA Liquefied natural gas is seen as an alternative to diesel and petrol power for vehicles B L Premium

Local energy producer DNG Energy is taking a bet on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an alternative to diesel and petrol for vehicles, launching an R80bn project for a new type of fuel which it says will reduce costs, while also being good for the environment.

The use of alternative energy has been on the rise around the world as households and companies shun fossil fuels to mitigate climate change. While some have gone the way of renewable energy such as solar and wind, others are looking at using existing sources cleaner and more efficiently. ..