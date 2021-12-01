Companies / Energy

Tiger Global-backed nuclear fusion group raises $1.8bn in largest financing deal

The funding round signals that fusion is gaining traction despite significant technological hurdles

01 December 2021 - 23:42 Will Wade
Bill Gates. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Bill Gates. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Commonwealth Fusion Systems said on Wednesday it raised $1.8bn from investors including billionaire Bill Gates and venture capitalist John Doerr in the fusion industry’s largest financing deal.

Tiger Global Management led the Series B funding round, attracting new backers that also included Marc Benioff’s Time Ventures and Emerson Collective, CFS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company will use the money to build and operate a demonstration system and to begin construction on a commercial fusion reactor that may be complete in the early 2030s.

The company has raised more than $2bn since it was founded in 2018 after being spun out from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. A growing number of companies are seeking to develop commercial fusion-based power plants, the same process that powers stars. The funding round signals that fusion is gaining traction despite significant technological hurdles that still remain.

“The world is ready to make big investments in commercial fusion as a key part of the global energy transition,” CEO Bob Mumgaard said in the statement. 

Conventional nuclear plants use fission, the process of splitting atoms, to generate energy. Fusion is the opposite, capturing energy that’s produced when atoms slam together and fuse into heavier elements. It doesn’t generate carbon emissions or toxic waste, and supporters say it may play a key role in the global effort to fight climate change.

The Financial Times reports that Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman in November  poured $375m into Helion, a US-based fusion start-up. 

It also drew investment from existing investor Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz, who cofounded Facebook. Venture capital firm Mithril Capital, cofounded by Ajay Royan and Peter Thiel, and Capricorn Investment Group also participated in the Helion capital raise, Reuters reports.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: New hope for fusion energy

Previous attempts have failed but this time it could be different
Opinion
1 week ago

Exxon’s new goal for cutting emissions falls far short of rivals

Still, new targets  do mean the energy producer will be meaningfully reducing its emissions on an absolute basis
News
7 hours ago

BJORN LOMBORG: Smarter, cheaper way is needed to move to green energy

If we can innovate the price of low-carbon energy below that generated from fossil fuels, everyone will switch
Opinion
9 hours ago

Collaboration key to sustainable financing and a just transition

Kuben Naidoo and Unathi Kamlana write FSCA and Prudential Authority will oversee how financial sector responds to climate change challenges
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Deutsche Bank lures Absa’s Saloshni Pillay to run ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Capitec races past Standard to become SA’s No 2 ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Standard Bank reels in retail clients
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Takealot defends business model at competition ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
African Bank targets listing as Reserve Bank ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Power station operator Drax looks towards ‘emissions negative’ plant

Companies

EDITORIAL: COP26: Can the world fight back from 5-1 down?

Opinion / Editorials

EU is out to prove saving the planet doesn’t have to hurt growth

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.