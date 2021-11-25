Global coal body urges SA to invest in clean technologies
Diversification will be key in the long transition from reliance on coal, World Coal Association CEO says
25 November 2021 - 18:25
The head of the World Coal Association says SA stands a better chance of meeting its energy requirements, as well as reducing its emissions, if investment is made in new clean coal technology rather than trying to eliminate all fossil fuels.
SA is set to receive $8.5bn (R135bn) from wealthy nations to help end its reliance on coal in a deal announced at the recent UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). ..
