Sasol's green plan gets shareholder approval Before the AGM, where shareholders voted on Sasol's green plan, protest groups gathered to call attention to the company's pollution

Petrochemical company Sasol’s plan to reduce its hefty emissions and transition to a more environmentally friendly company received the majority of shareholders’ approval at its AGM, even as activists feel the plan is too vague and likely to achieve little.

Sasol is under pressure to move from being one of the most polluting companies in the world to using renewable energy...