Keep the power on: Battery energy storage systems are a valuable investment

Eskom’s ageing fleet of power stations has plagued the power utility and the country for years.

The sharp increase in the number of load-shedding days since 2018 (see figure 1) highlights the challenges that Eskom faces: a constrained power system with an old, unreliable and poorly maintained generation fleet as well as the need for new generation capacity.

As a result, the risk of load-shedding — and unplanned power outages — will remain until substantial new power capacity is invested in.

These risks are compounded by the steep increases in electricity tariffs by Eskom and municipalities.

That is why a growing number of business owners are exploring the option of installing renewable energy technologies such as solar photovoltaic (PV) systems to power their daily operations.

Absa has also seen a growing trend of businesses looking at investing in battery energy storage systems (BESS) to complement such systems.

The decline in prices of the batteries required to run these systems, in this case lithium-ion, as well as their benefits in times of load-shedding, have made for a stronger business case.