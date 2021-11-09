Companies / Energy

Vivo Energy names TotalEnergies veteran as CEO designate

09 November 2021 - 09:45 Karl Gernetzky
Vivo Energy, the owner of the Shell and Engen brands in 23 African countries, has named TotalEnergies executive Stanislas Mittelman as CEO designate.

Mittelman is expected to join Vivo in 2022, replacing Christian Chammas, who has served in the position since 2012, having  overseen the listing of the group in London and in Johannesburg in 2018, as well as near doubling of the group’s retail network.

The group, which is listed in Johannesburg but has no operations in SA, has a network of more than 2,400 service stations, and has a retail offering that includes fuels, lubricants, card services, shops, restaurants and other non-fuel services.

Mittelman brings more than 30 years of downstream energy experience to Vivo Energy, the group said, and has spent a substantial part of his career operating on the African continent.

Since 2016, he has been senior vice-president for the Africa division of TotalEnergies Marketing & Services, where he led the fuel retailing and marketing business across 40 countries in Africa. He was also appointed chair Total Nigeria.

He held a range of senior positions at TotalEnergies, including CEO of Total Marketing France, and a number of African-focused roles, including MD of Total Zimbabwe.

In morning trade on the JSE, Vivo’s shares were unchanged at R21.48, giving the group a market value of R27.2bn.

Vivo’s shares have risen by over a quarter so far in 2021, but have fallen by about 6% since the beginning of 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Vivo multiplies retail fuel rollout

Owner of Shell and Engen is making rapid strides on the continent
2 weeks ago

Cash-flush Vivo says Covid-19 third wave effects have been muted

Core profit jumped 57% in its six months to end-June, with the third wave having a muted effect on demand in most African countries
3 months ago

Vivo Energy expects further recovery in sales volumes in 2021

Close to 100 new filling stations to be rolled out by end of financial year
6 months ago

