S&P Global lifts Sasol’s outlook to positive on debt reduction and stronger cash flow
Synthetic fuel and chemicals group has made great strides since the start of SA’s hard lockdown when oil prices briefly went into negative
18 October 2021 - 20:16
Synthetic fuel and chemicals group Sasol has had its long- and short-term ratings affirmed at BB by S&P Global with the ratings agency lifting the outlook on the company’s debt to positive, saying it is in a far better position now than it was when the rating was last reviewed in November 2020.
In a report released on Monday evening, S&P said Sasol had improved its fund-to-debt ratio to 36% in its latest financial year from 13% previously...
