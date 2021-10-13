Companies / Energy

Deep-water drilling issues lead Eni to halt plans to partner with Sasol

Oil companies have also been frustrated by delays in passing SA’s draft oil exploration and production law

13 October 2021 - 15:56 Antony Sguazzin and Alberto Brambilla
Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER
Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER

Eni is pulling out of plans to explore for oil with Sasol in a large block off SA’s southeast coast due to concerns over the technical challenges of drilling in deep waters, according to two people familiar with the decision. 

The people asked not to be identified as the matter is private. 

The companies partnered in 2014 to drill the ER236 exploration permit off the coast of KwaZulu-Natal, with Eni taking a 40% stake and becoming operator. Sasol won the rights to explore the block from the Petroleum Agency of SA in 2013. 

An Eni spokesperson declined to comment. A Sasol spokesperson also declined to comment.

Aside from technical difficulties of drilling for hydrocarbons in waters of between 1km and 3km deep, oil companies have also been frustrated by delays in passing SA’s draft oil exploration and production law. The Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill, which would give clarity on how the country’s nascent oil and gas industry would be regulated, is unlikely to be finalised for at least another year, despite the government’s call to fast-track the process.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Sasol shares back to pre-Covid levels

Petrochemical group’s market value stands at over R184bn
Companies
6 days ago

Riding the green energy wave

There’s a substantial pipeline of green power-generation projects on the horizon. They’ll go some way towards plugging the yawning electricity supply ...
Features
6 days ago

Changing its spots: why Sasol is going green

Sasol shares have rocketed 25% in the past week alone, taking this year's gains to 107%. The FM spoke to CEO Fleetwood Grobler
Money & Investing
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Localisation move hailed as PPC leaps on new rule ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Alexander Forbes survey reveals bleak retirement ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Spin-off of Bytes Technology eats into Altron ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Vodacom’s new super app gets support from Massmart
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Ninety One survey reveals overwhelming support ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

BP and Eni seek to raise $2bn for Angola joint venture

Companies

BP, PetroChina form company to manage Rumaila oilfield in Iraq

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.