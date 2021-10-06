Companies / Energy Sasol shares back to pre-Covid levels B L Premium

Shares in petrochemical group Sasol returned to their pre-pandemic levels this week, briefly breaking through R300, after falling to as low as R22 on March 23 last year, when President Cyril Ramaphosa put the country into its first hard Covid-19 lockdown.

At the time of the lockdown, the company had gone from one of the darlings to one of the dogs of the SA investment landscape as crippling debt and low oil prices pushed it to the point that it seemed a certainty it would have to tap shareholders for cash just to keep going...