Sasol triples greenhouse emission reduction targets

Synthetic fuels and chemicals company Sasol has tripled its greenhouse emissions reduction targets, signalling a step change in its journey to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

The shares jumped 7%, the most in eight days, to trade at R270.30 in early afternoon trade on the JSE, giving Sasol a market value of R155.50bn.

Sasol, which is SA’s biggest private sector emitter of greenhouse gases, said on Wednesday it would spend between R15bn and R25bn to transition its chemicals and energy businesses in SA to low carbon in future.

In aligning with its 2050 ambition, Sasol has stepped up its 2030 scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction target to 30% from 10%. It is also introducing a scope 3 reduction target for its energy business.

“Based on detailed assessments and modelling, our 2030 target can be delivered without divestments and offsets, but through the direct decarbonisation of our existing assets,” group CEO Fleetwood Grobler said.

Targets will be achieved in numerous ways, including investing in renewables and a shift to incremental natural gas as a transition feedstock for the Southern African value chain, Grobler added.

Beyond 2030, Sasol said it would have more than one viable pathway to get to its net zero ambition by 2050.

The available options include transforming its Southern Africa value chain by progressively shifting its feedstock away from coal towards more transition gas, and then green hydrogen and sustainable carbon over the longer term as economies adapt to these changes.

