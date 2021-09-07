Companies / Energy Sasol and CEF join forces to develop SA gas Companies sign a memorandum two weeks before Sasol’s capital markets day where it has promised to outline its decarbonisation plans B L Premium

Sasol, the synthetic fuels and chemicals producer, and the state-owned Central Energy Fund have joined forces to accelerate the development of SA’s gas resources.

Focus areas include future supply options, and enabling infrastructure critical to sustain and grow the gas market, according to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the companies. Both of them will explore developing multiple low-cost gas import locations around the country...