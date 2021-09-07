Sasol and CEF join forces to develop SA gas
Companies sign a memorandum two weeks before Sasol’s capital markets day where it has promised to outline its decarbonisation plans
07 September 2021 - 12:52
Sasol, the synthetic fuels and chemicals producer, and the state-owned Central Energy Fund have joined forces to accelerate the development of SA’s gas resources.
Focus areas include future supply options, and enabling infrastructure critical to sustain and grow the gas market, according to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the companies. Both of them will explore developing multiple low-cost gas import locations around the country...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now