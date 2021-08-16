Sasol swings back to profitability as oil prices recover

Chemicals and energy group Sasol returned to profitability in the six months to end-June, helped by recovery in chemical and oil prices, as well cost-saving measures, which included a reduction in capital expenditure.

Sasol is in much better shape than in the period a year ago when it faced the Covid-19-induced collapse in international oil prices, which prompted self-help measures that are reflecting in its latest results.

At least $2.4bn (R35.4bn) has been achieved in savings against a target of $1bn, Sasol said in a statement on Monday.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in SA that excludes exceptional items, were R39.53, against a loss of R11.50 a year earlier.

Sasol has also made headway in reducing debt, which has been an overhang on its share price. Its total debt dropped to R102.9bn from R189.7bn.

It has been pursuing asset sales, including half of its stake in its Lake Charles project in the US, the construction of which suffered a number of setbacks and cost overruns, leading to the departure of Sasol’s former co-CEOs in 2019.

CEO Fleetwood Grobler is overseeing the Sasol 2.0 initiative — a new operating model that aims to cushion the company against the vagaries of the highly cyclical oil market.

“Our business benefited from a 4% increase in the average rand per barrel price of Brent crude oil and a 17% increase in the average chemicals sales basket price,” Grobler said.

“The business was, however, negatively affected by lower sales volumes due to softer demand attributable to Covid-19 lockdowns and adverse weather conditions.”

