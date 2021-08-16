Companies / Energy

Sasol swings back to profitability as oil prices recover

Chemicals and energy group is in much better shape than a year ago when market collapsed

16 August 2021 - 08:57 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Chemicals and energy group Sasol returned to profitability in the six months to end-June, helped by recovery in chemical and oil prices, as well cost-saving measures, which included a reduction in capital expenditure.

Sasol is in much better shape than in the period a year ago when it faced the Covid-19-induced collapse in international oil prices, which prompted self-help measures that are reflecting in its latest results.

At least $2.4bn (R35.4bn) has been achieved in savings against a target of $1bn, Sasol said in a statement on Monday.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in SA that excludes exceptional items, were R39.53, against a loss of R11.50 a year earlier.

Sasol has also made headway in reducing debt, which has been an overhang on its share price. Its total debt dropped to R102.9bn from R189.7bn.

It has been pursuing asset sales, including half of its stake in its Lake Charles project in the US, the construction of which suffered a number of setbacks and cost overruns, leading to the departure of Sasol’s former co-CEOs in 2019.

CEO Fleetwood Grobler is overseeing the Sasol 2.0 initiative — a new operating model that aims to cushion the company against the vagaries of the highly cyclical oil market.

“Our business benefited from a 4% increase in the average rand per barrel price of Brent crude oil and a 17% increase in the average chemicals sales basket price,” Grobler said.

“The business was, however, negatively affected by lower sales volumes due to softer demand attributable to Covid-19 lockdowns and adverse weather conditions.”

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Sasol CFO Paul Victor quits after six years at the helm

The synthetic fuels and chemicals producer announced Victor will step down as CFO and executive director in June 2022
Companies
1 month ago

Sasol and Air Liquide deal gets nod from Competition Tribunal

The petrochemical giant says the sale of its air separation units business to the French company has been approved
Companies
2 months ago

Sasol sells stake in gas pipeline to cut debt

The company started hunting for a buyer for its pipeline shares last year as it examined ways to bolster its finances
Business
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Loss-making Game remains a drain on Massmart’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Debt-ridden Tongaat may finally be in a position ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
The Crazy Store to keep expanding as shoppers ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sasol swings back to profitability as oil prices ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Returns on horizon as Thungela eyes promising ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Sasol back in the black on higher oil and chemical prices

Companies / Energy

Sasol pipeline sale may hold opportunity for SA gas

Companies / Energy

Sasol gets bump from higher oil prices after battling bad weather

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.