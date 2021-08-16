Companies / Energy Sasol suffers R6.8bn drop as market doubts rebound momentum Share price has biggest one-day fall in a month as investors look past earnings rebound to climate concerns BL PREMIUM

Despite a major rebound in Sasol’s earnings and a near halving of the synthetic fuel and chemical producer’s debt, the market was unconvinced by annual results as the group’s share price closed 5% lower on the day.

On Monday, the group reported a resurgence in headline earnings per share of R39.53, against a loss of R11.50 in 2020. Sasol also slashed its debt R102.9bn from R189.7bn...