Sasol shares fall despite ‘watershed year’
Share price has biggest one-day fall in a month as investors look past earnings rebound to climate concerns
16 August 2021 - 08:57
UPDATED 16 August 2021 - 20:43
Despite a major rebound in Sasol’s earnings and a near halving of the synthetic fuel and chemical producer’s debt, the market was unconvinced by annual results as the group’s share price closed 5% lower on the day.
On Monday, the group reported a resurgence in headline earnings per share of R39.53, against a loss of R11.50 in 2020. Sasol also slashed its debt to R102.9bn from R189.7bn...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now