Sasol to return to profitability on higher oil and chemicals prices

Chemicals and energy group Sasol expects to return to profitability in the year to end-June, boosted by the recovery in chemicals prices and higher oil prices in rand terms.

The oil market is in better shape due to the relative strength of the world economy, which has supported demand. The price of Brent crude has risen 56% in the past year , according to Infront data.

In a trading update on Friday, Sasol said headline earnings per share were expected to be between R39 and R41 in the year to end-June, swinging from headline loss of R11.50 a year ago.



Sasol hit a soft patch at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic when oil prices crashed due to a slump in demand as global economies shut down to control the spread of the virus. At the time, the group was saddled with a huge debt burden that raised prospects of a rights issue which affected its share price, driving it to a low of R21 in March 2020.

But the company has recovered significantly since then, having undertaken self-help measures that have stabilised the business, which has a rich SA heritage spanning more than 70 years.

It has been pursuing asset sales, including half of its stake in the Lake Charles project in the US, the construction of which had suffered a number of setbacks and cost overruns and prompted the departure of Sasol's former co-CEOs in 2019.

CEO Fleetwood Grobler is overseeing the Sasol 2.0 initiative — a new operating model that aims to cushion the company against the vagaries of the oil market, which is highly cyclical.

With the group slashing costs and selling off prized assets in a bid to bring down debt, together with cash conservation measures, it managed to stave off the potential $2bn rights issue, allowing a dramatic recovery in its share price.



Sasol's shares closed 1.15% higher at R221.01 on the JSE on Friday, having risen 907% from their 2020 low.

Sasol said on Friday that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to increase by between 32% and 49% year on year to between R46bn and R52bn. This is due to the recovery in chemicals prices and a 4% increase in the rand price of Brent crude oil.



mahlangua@businesslive.co.za