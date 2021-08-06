Patrice Motsepe and Absa launch green energy fund
The bank will make an initial investment of R500m in cash and transfer R5bn of its existing renewable energy assets to African Rainbow Energy
06 August 2021 - 13:16
Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Energy and Power (AREP) and Absa have joined forces to create an SA independent energy behemoth with R6.5bn in assets.
Announced on Friday, the billionaire’s AREP, an African clean-energy solutions company, and the big-four bank launched African Rainbow Energy — “an African-led, world-class, renewable energy investment platform”...
