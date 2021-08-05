Companies / Energy Q&A: Building an energy value chain in Africa DLO Resources landmark acquisition of Conco Energy Solutions comes at an opportune time in SA’s energy transition. BL PREMIUM

DLO Resources Group, a renewable energy project developer, has acquired Conco Energy Solutions to form SA’s 100% black and majority female-owned power project champion.

The deal comes as the government opens up further bid windows under its Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement (REIPPP) Programme and has committed to lift the licensing cap for self-generation from 1MW to 100MW. ..