Companies / Energy

Caltex stations to be renamed Astron Energy

05 August 2021 - 09:29 Motor News Reporter
The name change follows the 2018 acquisition of the former Chevron SA by Glencore SA Oil Investments. Picture: SUPPLIED
The name change follows the 2018 acquisition of the former Chevron SA by Glencore SA Oil Investments. Picture: SUPPLIED

All Caltex-branded service stations in SA and Botswana are to be rebranded Astron Energy.

The name change follows the 2018 acquisition of the former Chevron SA by Glencore SA Oil Investments, since which time Astron Energy has been operating the Caltex brand under a licence agreement. Astron Energy is now consolidating its operations under a single, unifying brand identity.

Astron Energy is SA’s second-largest petroleum network, with more than 850 Caltex-branded service stations in SA and Botswana.

The rebrand will be phased in over the next few years and is part of Astron Energy’s ambition to become the biggest fuel brand in SA. Engen has the largest network in the country.

Astron Energy Interim CEO Braam Smit said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine and reinvent ourselves as a leading African energy company with a proud legacy and a very promising future. Astron Energy has a deep commitment to Africa, its people, and the development of the continent.”

Astron Energy marketing GM Cambridge Mokanyane commented: “We understand that petroleum companies are increasingly offering more than just fuel at their service stations. Diversification is key. We are putting a lot of work and imagination into both fuel and non-fuel retail offerings.”

The rebranding will also include the refinery in Cape Town, the lubricants manufacturing plant in Durban, 15 terminals, 180 commercial and industrial sites, as well as corporate facilities.

Fuel prices to be hiked again on Wednesday

Softer rand and higher oil prices spell more bad news for SA motorists in August
National
3 days ago

Oil falls as investors worry about rapidly spreading Delta variant

Oil loses ground for a third day amid mounting concern that rising infections in top consuming countries will cut demand
Markets
1 day ago

Sapref restarts operations

The start-up of Southern Africa’s largest refinery, due to begin on Wednesday, could take up to 10 days to complete
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CEO-in-waiting Serame Taukobong to stick with ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Naspers backs Naked Insurance with R120m ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Liberty expects R1.2bn in death claims from third ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Driver incentives weigh on Uber as trips and ...
Companies
5.
Naspers investors fret as China keeps pushing the ...
Companies

Related Articles

Standard Bank buys 40% stake in fuel management firm Payment24

Companies / Financial Services

UK petrol station billionaires weigh huge Caltex deal

Companies

Competition Tribunal approves Glencore’s Chevron deal

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.