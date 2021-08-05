Caltex stations to be renamed Astron Energy

All Caltex-branded service stations in SA and Botswana are to be rebranded Astron Energy.

The name change follows the 2018 acquisition of the former Chevron SA by Glencore SA Oil Investments, since which time Astron Energy has been operating the Caltex brand under a licence agreement. Astron Energy is now consolidating its operations under a single, unifying brand identity.

Astron Energy is SA’s second-largest petroleum network, with more than 850 Caltex-branded service stations in SA and Botswana.

The rebrand will be phased in over the next few years and is part of Astron Energy’s ambition to become the biggest fuel brand in SA. Engen has the largest network in the country.

Astron Energy Interim CEO Braam Smit said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine and reinvent ourselves as a leading African energy company with a proud legacy and a very promising future. Astron Energy has a deep commitment to Africa, its people, and the development of the continent.”

Astron Energy marketing GM Cambridge Mokanyane commented: “We understand that petroleum companies are increasingly offering more than just fuel at their service stations. Diversification is key. We are putting a lot of work and imagination into both fuel and non-fuel retail offerings.”

The rebranding will also include the refinery in Cape Town, the lubricants manufacturing plant in Durban, 15 terminals, 180 commercial and industrial sites, as well as corporate facilities.