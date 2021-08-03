Companies / Energy

WATCH: Medupi power station completed

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter talks to Business Day TV about the power project

03 August 2021 - 07:58 Business Day TV
Medupi power station unit six in Liphalale, Limpopo. Picture: GCIS
Medupi power station unit six in Liphalale, Limpopo. Picture: GCIS

The Medupi coal-fired power station is finally complete. Work on the project was supposed to come to an end in 2015 but design defects led to delays and cost overruns.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter about what the completion of the Medupi power project will mean for electricity security in SA.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

