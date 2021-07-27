Sasol gets bump from higher oil prices

Chemicals and energy group Sasol says bumper oil prices helped offset a fall in chemical production in its year to end-June, with the group’s turnaround still on track as it deals with the fallout from delays and cost overruns at its US Lake Charles project.
In a production update for its year to end-June Sasol said it had met most of its production targets in spite of the disruptive effects of Covid-19, helping its share lift.
A 17% rise in the average price of chemicals helped offset a 3% production decline to end-June, Sasol said with revenue from this division up 13% to $8.64bn (R128bn).
Oil prices rose about 45% in the first half of 2021, which is Sasol’s second half, lifted by buoyant demand as the global economy bounced back from Covid-19.
Sasol had been struggling with a heavy debt burden even before the pandemic prompted a slump in oil and chemical prices, but has been pursuing asset sales and cost-containment efforts.
The group announced in February that it no longer needed to tap shareholders for as much as $2bn, and had cut debt by a third to R126.3bn in its six months to end-December.
Sasol has been pursuing asset sales, including half of its stake in Lake Charles, the construction of which had suffered a number of setbacks, with cost overruns at the mega-project prompting the firing of its co-CEOs in 2019.
Sasol had expected its disinvestment, as well as Covid-19 disruptions, to prompt a decline in chemicals production, with the 3% fall in the middle of its market guidance.
At its Secunda operation in Mpumalanga, production rose 3% to 7.6-million tonnes, in line with guidance, with the group saying demand for diesel in SA had recovered to 105% to 108% of pre-pandemic levels. Petrol demand remained at 90%-95% of pre-Covid-19 levels, while jet fuel demand remained constrained.
Sasol said the outlook on sales volumes was slightly depressed by the third wave of Covid-19, but the effects of social unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on its production facilities was limited. A “handful” of fuel stations were damaged, Sasol said, but supply issues as a result of disruptions to the road network had been resolved.
In morning trade on Tuesday Sasol’s shares were trading 0.23% higher at R222.90, having risen by almost two thirds so far in 2021 and giving the group a market value of R140bn.
