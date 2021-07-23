Companies / Energy South32 gets approval for Hillside Aluminium energy supply The previous agreement was linked to metal prices, but the new deal is rand-based and linked to producer inflation BL PREMIUM

Diversified miner South32, which recently sold its SA coal assets to black-owned Seriti Resources, says the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has approved a new 10-year agreement for electricity supply to its Hillside Aluminium smelter in KwaZulu-Natal.

The previous agreement, which was often loss-making for Eskom, was linked to metal prices, but the new power supply deal is rand-based and linked to producer inflation...