Military escorts needed to protect SA's critical services It will take funding, co-ordination and courage, but this will be a critical measure to try to salvage the economy.

As news of the closure of the SA Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) amid widespread unrest sparks fears of fuel shortages, it has become clear that the government has not done its part to ensure security of supply in SA.

Despite panic-buying at the pumps, South Africans can take heart that the SA petroleum industry has determined that there are, for now, sufficient fuel stocks to keep the country supplied. But it is its other major depots, and of course the actual distribution of fuel, that are at risk should the anarchy persist. ..