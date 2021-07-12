Renergen discovers more helium at its Virginia gas project
‘The significance of this discovery cannot be overstated,’ CEO Stefani Marani said
12 July 2021 - 11:37
Resource explorer Renergen has made another discovery of helium with high concentration (1.9%) at its Virginia gas project in the Free State
The company, which is listed on the JSE and in Australia, is commercialising its resources such as liquefied natural gas, which is an alternative to diesel and has a relatively smaller carbon footprint...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now