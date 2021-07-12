Companies / Energy Renergen discovers more helium at its Virginia gas project ‘The significance of this discovery cannot be overstated,’ CEO Stefani Marani said BL PREMIUM

Resource explorer Renergen has made another discovery of helium with high concentration (1.9%) at its Virginia gas project in the Free State

The company, which is listed on the JSE and in Australia, is commercialising its resources such as liquefied natural gas, which is an alternative to diesel and has a relatively smaller carbon footprint...