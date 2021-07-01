Sasol appoints Hanré Rossouw as new finance chief

Sasol has appointed Hanré Rossouw as the new CFO designate after the current incumbent, Paul Victor, decided to step down from his position by the end of June 2022 after 21 years with SA’s largest petrochemical group, five years of which was spent as CFO.
Rossouw, the current finance chief at Royal Bafokeng Platinum, will join Sasol in April and officially take over from July 2022...
