Companies / Energy

Transnet Freight Rail constraints hurt Exxaro’s sales

SA’s largest coal producer says the logistical constraints are hampering its ability to move coal to customers and ports

29 June 2021 - 09:28 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ANDRE KRITZINGER
Picture: ANDRE KRITZINGER

SA’s largest coal producer, Exxaro Resources, says the logistical constraints linked to state-owned Transnet Freight Rail are hampering its ability to move coal to customers and ports — a setback that has contributed in lower sales volumes.

The poor performance by Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) also means that Exxaro may not fully benefit from the recent surge in commodity prices.

Releasing its operational update for the six months to end-June, Exxaro said on Tuesday that sales volumes dropped 9% to 20,747 tonnes and production slipped 11% to 20,053 tonnes.

Poor locomotive availability, increased incidences of cable theft and increased vandalism of rail infrastructure are bedevilling the state-owned company, Exxaro said in a statement.

“TFR’s poor performance on domestic and export flows is most concerning and we expect this situation to continue to impact very negatively on our ability to move coal to customers and ports, resulting in lower than previously guided sales volumes,” finance director Riaan Koppeschaar said.

“Further impacts on production and sales will be reviewed and communicated during our next market guidance in August.”

Exxaro, which is the biggest supplier of coal to power utility Eskom, said coal export price index will average at about $95 a tonne during the review period from $64 a year ago. Iron ore price will average $183 a tonne from $122.

Strong demand from northern hemisphere and rising gas prices and supply constraints will underpin coal prices into the early part of the second half of 2021, the company said. The acceleration in steel production will support demand for iron ore for the remainder of 2021.

Domestic thermal coal sales are expected to be 17% higher in the review period, mainly due to export product at Exxaro Coal Central Proprietary being diverted to the domestic market, as well as some of the Grootegeluk customers increasing offtake as they recover from the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, export sales volumes will drop by 31%, driven by logistical constraints.

Exxaro also announced it was implementing a R1.5bn share repurchase programme.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Waterberg coalfield at a tough coalface

With reserves of 75-billion tons, the Waterberg coalfield would seem to be worth tapping. But few miners have made a success of operations in the area
Features
1 month ago

South32’s SA divestment just weeks away

Although a number of steps have taken longer than expected, the transaction is still on track to close at the end of March
Companies
4 months ago

Exxaro to report surge in exports on good recovery in demand by India

Operations have remained stable and the outlook for the months ahead is positive, Exxaro says
Companies
6 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EOH files R1.7bn lawsuit against former CEO Asher ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Investec Life flags ‘long-Covid’ risk to ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Mercedes Benz’s C-Class range rolls off new East ...
Companies
4.
Massmart: The bright pink elephant in the room
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Industrial property starting to become expensive ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Exxaro sells three coal mining operations to BEE group

Companies / Mining

Exxaro warns of earnings plunge

Companies / Mining

Miners fire broadside against Ramaphosa’s slow economic reforms

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.