Transnet Freight Rail constraints hurt Exxaro’s sales

SA’s largest coal producer, Exxaro Resources, says the logistical constraints linked to state-owned Transnet Freight Rail are hampering its ability to move coal to customers and ports — a setback that has contributed in lower sales volumes.

The poor performance by Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) also means that Exxaro may not fully benefit from the recent surge in commodity prices.

Releasing its operational update for the six months to end-June, Exxaro said on Tuesday that sales volumes dropped 9% to 20,747 tonnes and production slipped 11% to 20,053 tonnes.

Poor locomotive availability, increased incidences of cable theft and increased vandalism of rail infrastructure are bedevilling the state-owned company, Exxaro said in a statement.

“TFR’s poor performance on domestic and export flows is most concerning and we expect this situation to continue to impact very negatively on our ability to move coal to customers and ports, resulting in lower than previously guided sales volumes,” finance director Riaan Koppeschaar said.

“Further impacts on production and sales will be reviewed and communicated during our next market guidance in August.”

Exxaro, which is the biggest supplier of coal to power utility Eskom, said coal export price index will average at about $95 a tonne during the review period from $64 a year ago. Iron ore price will average $183 a tonne from $122.

Strong demand from northern hemisphere and rising gas prices and supply constraints will underpin coal prices into the early part of the second half of 2021, the company said. The acceleration in steel production will support demand for iron ore for the remainder of 2021.

Domestic thermal coal sales are expected to be 17% higher in the review period, mainly due to export product at Exxaro Coal Central Proprietary being diverted to the domestic market, as well as some of the Grootegeluk customers increasing offtake as they recover from the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, export sales volumes will drop by 31%, driven by logistical constraints.

Exxaro also announced it was implementing a R1.5bn share repurchase programme.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za