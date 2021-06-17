Companies / Energy Kibo Energy drops coal assets for renewables in strategy shake-up The shift in strategy comes just a week after SA said it would allow companies to establish up to 100MW of generating capacity without requiring a licence BL PREMIUM

Kibo Energy, an Africa-focused power project company listed on the JSE and UK’s Alternative Investment Market, is ditching coal assets to focus on renewable energy opportunities.

The company said on Thursday it would also proceed to develop a portfolio of waste-to-energy projects in SA in partnership with SA-based Industrial Green Solutions, to fill the energy gap, after conducting a due process...