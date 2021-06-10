Companies / Energy

Q&A: IDC moves on from seeding green projects to driving inclusivity

The Industrial Development Corporation’s Reginald Demana believes an opportunity was missed in earlier rounds of renewables

BL PREMIUM
10 June 2021 - 18:56 Lisa Steyn

As renewable energy investing keeps growing, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) wants a piece of the action. Reginald Demana, its new head of  mining, metals, infrastructure & energy, tells Business Day about the lender’s green ambitions. 

How exposed is the IDC to renewable energy?..

