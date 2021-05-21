PODCAST | Powerships may be viable solution to SA’s energy crisis

Bird, who joins us from the UK, focuses on expert testimony on economic and financial issues, is a specialist in the energy sector, with previous experience in the SA market.

The discussion focuses around the emergency steps SA has taken to sort the energy crisis, with a plan to lease mobile power stations or so-called powerships to dock at its ports.

Bird says using powerships may be the right short-term solution from a power procurement perspective as floating ships are the cheapest way to store and re-gasify liquefied natural gas, and can be built quicker — in efficient factories and shipyards abroad rather than on site — compared to land-based plants.

The discussion touches on SA’s emergency plan to address the energy crisis; the case for using mobile power stations to support power generation; how such technology and approaches have been used in parts of Asia and South America; the costs involved; the economics of renewable energy; and an outlook of progress in the sector.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.