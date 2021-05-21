Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Powerships may be viable solution to SA’s energy crisis
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Peter Bird, an MD at Berkeley Research Group’s Singapore office
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the use of mobile power station as a possible solution for SA’s current energy crisis.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Peter Bird, an MD at Berkeley Research Group (BRG)’s Singapore office.
Join the discussion:
BRG is a global consulting firm that helps organisations in three main areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. The firm has offices around the world, including one in Johannesburg.
Bird, who joins us from the UK, focuses on expert testimony on economic and financial issues, is a specialist in the energy sector, with previous experience in the SA market.
The discussion focuses around the emergency steps SA has taken to sort the energy crisis, with a plan to lease mobile power stations or so-called powerships to dock at its ports.
Bird says using powerships may be the right short-term solution from a power procurement perspective as floating ships are the cheapest way to store and re-gasify liquefied natural gas, and can be built quicker — in efficient factories and shipyards abroad rather than on site — compared to land-based plants.
The discussion touches on SA’s emergency plan to address the energy crisis; the case for using mobile power stations to support power generation; how such technology and approaches have been used in parts of Asia and South America; the costs involved; the economics of renewable energy; and an outlook of progress in the sector.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.