WATCH: What is at stake in the Eskom-Oracle contractual dispute
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha talks to Business Day TV
08 April 2021 - 08:04
Eskom is in a contractual dispute with its technical services provider Oracle, which claims that the power utility has underpaid it and owes it more than R7bn.
Eskom disputes this figure but acknowledges that losing Oracle will have catastrophic consequences.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha for more detail.
