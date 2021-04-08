Companies / Energy

News Leader

WATCH: What is at stake in the Eskom-Oracle contractual dispute

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha talks to Business Day TV

08 April 2021 - 08:04 Business Day TV
Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Eskom is in a contractual dispute with its technical services provider Oracle, which claims that the power utility has underpaid it and owes it more than R7bn.

Eskom disputes this figure but acknowledges that losing Oracle will have catastrophic consequences.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha for more detail.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha talks to Business Day TV

Eskom says lights will stay on despite Oracle threats amid payment dispute

Operations will not be disrupted should the company withdraw its services as threatened
National
2 days ago

Scopa halts probe into racism claim against Eskom CEO André de Ruyter

De Ruyter says the allegations are entirely without merit and ‘appear to be an attempt to subvert Eskom’s internal disciplinary process’
National
14 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Everything but Ramaphosa’s hold on power is falling apart

From Eskom and SAA to Postbank, the disasters don’t seem to cause a bump in the president’s ride
Opinion
12 hours ago

MIKE TEKE: South 32/Seriti deal is about taking a loss-making colliery to break-even

The allegation that this is a rerun of the state capture saga of past years is defamatory, writes Mike Teke
Opinion
1 day ago

Why bother with coal tenders?

Any new projects appear doomed to failure
Companies
13 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin goes through the roof as interest grows in ...
Companies
2.
Vodacom drops data prices to increase traffic ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
PPC shares crumble on news of JSE investigation
Companies / Industrials
4.
Biotech start-up Vaccitech files for US IPO
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Adapt IT receives R1bn cash offer from Canadian ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.