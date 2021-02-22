Companies / Energy Sasol calls off tapping shareholders as it lauds turnaround efforts Strong cost controls helped offset the Covid-19 hit on energy and chemical prices, company says BL PREMIUM

Chemical and energy group Sasol has opted not to tap shareholders as it continues a drive to deal with a debt pile that has now fallen slightly below its market value.

Strong cost controls helped offset the severe effects of Covid-19 on energy and chemical prices, the group said on Monday, also citing an improving economic outlook as a reason not to ask shareholders for help...