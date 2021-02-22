Sasol calls off tapping shareholders as it lauds turnaround efforts
Strong cost controls helped offset the Covid-19 hit on energy and chemical prices, company says
22 February 2021 - 08:10
UPDATED 22 February 2021 - 08:19
Chemical and energy group Sasol has opted not to tap shareholders as it continues a drive to deal with a debt pile that has now fallen slightly below its market value.
Strong cost controls helped offset the severe effects of Covid-19 on energy and chemical prices, the group said on Monday, also citing an improving economic outlook as a reason not to ask shareholders for help...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now