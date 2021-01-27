News Leader
WATCH: What does 2021 hold for SA’s energy sector
PwC’s group director of infrastructure and energy, James Mackay, talks to Business Day TV about the future of SA’s energy and minerals industry
27 January 2021 - 08:34
This year is set to be an important year of transition for SA’s energy and minerals industry, according to PwC, as renewable energy is poised to begin displacing coal as the country’s electricity workhorse.
Business Day TV spoke to PwC’s director of infrastructure & energy, James Mackay.
