Companies / Energy

News Leader

WATCH: What does 2021 hold for SA’s energy sector

PwC’s group director of infrastructure and energy, James Mackay, talks to Business Day TV about the future of SA’s energy and minerals industry

27 January 2021 - 08:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PETER STUDENT
Picture: 123RF/PETER STUDENT

This year is set to be an important year of transition for SA’s energy and minerals industry, according to PwC, as renewable energy is poised to begin displacing coal as the country’s electricity workhorse.

Business Day TV spoke to PwC’s director of infrastructure & energy, James Mackay.

PwC’s group director of infrastructure and energy, James Mackay, talks to Business Day TV about the future of SA’s energy and minerals industry

Oil keeps falling on fears over global fuel demand due to new Covid-19 lockdowns

Brent crude futures for March down 0.3%, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for March drops 0.2%
Markets
2 days ago

Oil prices begin week with gains

Traders capitalised ‘on a bullish cocktail of news on Monday morning’
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices balanced by both positive and negative news

Oil cartel Opec and its allies’ compliance with pledged oil output curbs is averaging 85% in January
Markets
21 hours ago

Oil slips on fading hopes for quick US stimulus

Crude prices drop as rising Covid-19 infections threaten demand recovery
Markets
1 day ago

The mining industry can lead SA to a greener future

Reaching a net-zero future will require a co-ordinated effort across all industries
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CEO Basani Maluleke quit after conflict with ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
If only Woolworths could dress the part
Companies
3.
Anchor Capital warns on ETFs and passive investing
Companies / Financial Services
4.
African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke’s sudden exit ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Start-up in Black Coffee portfolio closes in on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.