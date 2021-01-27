Renergen contracts thee firms for feasibility studies for Virginia gas project
Phase 2, if it goes ahead, would see significantly larger quantities of LNG and liquid helium production
27 January 2021 - 11:37
Renergen, an emerging natural gas and helium producer, has contracted with three companies to complete the feasibility studies for the second phase of its Virginia gas project.
The contracts relate to engineering studies and will culminate in the completion of the feasibility studies for the gas project’s phase 2 development. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now