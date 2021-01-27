Coal exports fall for the third year in a row
Richards Bay Coal Terminal says it exported all the product it received and put in a ‘stellar’ performance
27 January 2021 - 18:35
Coal exports from Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) dropped for the third year in a row, with volumes recording their lowest levels since 2013.
The terminal had targeted exports of 77-million tonnes in 2020 but ultimately exported 70.2-million tonnes between January and December last year, down from 72.2-million tonnes in 2019...
