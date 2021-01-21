NATURAL GAS
EXCUSIVE: PetroSA plans to cut a third of its jobs
Union says workers have received retrenchment notices that could affect up to 500 jobs
21 January 2021 - 05:09
PetroSA plans to slash more than a third of its workforce, becoming the latest loss-making state-owned enterprise (SOE) to put forward a politically sensitive proposal that has been shot down elsewhere.
The Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers’ Union (Ceppwawu) said workers had been issued with notices of a retrenchment process that could affect up to 500 of PetroSA’s 1,424 employees...
