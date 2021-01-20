Companies / Energy Montauk gets approval for secondary inward listing on the JSE The group is listing on the Nasdaq in the US to raise capital and its profile, with its JSE listing set for January 25 BL PREMIUM

Renewable energy group Montauk, which is conducting a corporate restructure so as to get a primary listing on a US bourse, says the JSE has approved a secondary inward listing for its new company.

Montauk has been pursuing a corporate restructure to raise its profile in the US, its core market, and is set to list on the Nasdaq on Friday. The inward listing on the JSE, which is set for January 25, will allow SA investors to be exposed to a foreign company without breaching foreign exchange rules...