Kibo’s Mozambican coal power plant gains coal supply security
Term sheet with Vale to turn into definitive deal once state utility gets on board
22 December 2020 - 15:34
Kibo Energy, an Africa-focused power project listed on the JSE and London’s Alternative Investments Market (AIM), has signed an agreement to secure coal supply from miner Vale for its Benga power plant in Mozambique.
Kibo on Tuesday said it has secured a mutually binding “coal supply term sheet” with the multinational resources giant Vale. The term sheet sets outs basic terms and conditions and in this case, Kibo said, it will be converted into a definitive coal supply agreement at the time that a power purchase agreement is finalised with Mozambique power utility, Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now