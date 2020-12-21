Sasol to exit Mozambique gas plant

Sasol has signed an agreement to sell its full shareholding in a Mozambique gas-to-power plant for $145m (R2.1bn), the chemicals and synthetic fuels group announced on Monday.
A sale securities purchase agreement has been signed with Azura Power for the divestment of Sasol’s full shareholding in Central Termica de Ressano Garcia (CTRG), a 175MW capacity gas-to-power plant in Mozambique...
